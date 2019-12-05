How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globes Nominations Livestream

Award season is right around the corner and the 2020 Golden Globes is kicking it all off with their nominations ceremony.

Per usual, there's much discussion surrounding the nominees for the show, which only heightens the excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming ceremony. To add to the excitement there are so many more movies and series thanks to the introduction of streaming platforms—we're looking at you Apple+.

To find out how your favorite movies, series, actors fare check out the info below!

When are the 2020 Golden Globe nominations announced and what time do they start?

The Golden Globe Nominations are announced on Dec. 9 beginning at 5:00 a.m.. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will livestream the nominations ceremony on Facebook Live on the Golden Globes Facebook Page and the Golden Globes website. In addition, the Today Show will air live the second set of categories at 5:15 a.m.

Where is the 2020 Golden Globes nominations ceremony?

The nominations ceremony is taking place at the Beverly Hills Ballroom.