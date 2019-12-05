Real Housewives Star LeeAnne Locken's New Year's Resolution May Surprise Her Husband

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 5:35 PM
New year, new LeeAnne Locken!
The Real Housewives of Dallas star is looking forward to a fresh start in 2020—especially when it comes to making her relationship with hubby Rich Emberlin even stronger. More than six months after their lavish nuptials, LeeAnne told E! News she plans to get Rich on board with a joint New Year's resolution. (Get your vision board ready, Rich!)
"I definitely think I want to have a couple's resolution, which I'm super excited about it," the Bravolebrity dished at DailyMailTV's holiday bash in New York City. "I haven't told him yet either so surprise honey!"
Of course, LeeAnne has some major self-improvement goals in the works as well. As she explained, "I want to come up with a couple's resolution but my resolutions are always to be better, to be different, to be stronger, to be happier, to be more giving, to be more receiving. That's what every year is for that you're alive."
"If you don't go bigger and better every year, I'm sorry. Release yourself. It's so easy to do. Just put one foot in front of the other," she shared.
Needless to say, leave it to LeeAnne to become our newfound personal motivator. And in light of ongoing drama between her and some of her RHOD castmates, LeeAnne told E! News she's remaining focused on living her truth alongside the love of her life.
"Getting married showed me—in a way that I never asked for—how much my husband loves me," she explained. "I'll never be able to be grateful enough for that, because something that I've always struggled with was wanting to be loved. And now I see it in it's actual form and it's beautiful."
For more LeeAnne realness, press play on the video above!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
