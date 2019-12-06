13 Gifts for the Binge Watcher in Your Life

by Carly Milne | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 4:00 AM
Ahhh, there's nothing like a good binge watch. Hours spent in front of your TV, or computer, or phone, nothing but you and your favorite show and a pile of snacks for a day, all cozied up on the couch or in bed to enjoy some quality time with your favorite streamer.
Sounds like perfection, right? Well imagine if it could be more perfect... and then imagine you could help someone else experience that perfection for themselves! That's why we built this list of gifts for the binge-watcher in your life: so you could give them what they really want, which is more goodies that support their marathon viewing sessions.
Check out our list and pick your faves below! And then don't blame us when your loved ones never leave their house again.
First things first: you need a functional snack tray. And while it doesn't have to be fancy, it should at least have a modicum of style. This one is made of bamboo—so it's eco-friendly—and has tray handles and folding legs.
Snack tray? Check. Now you need a snack bowl. Not only is this one two levels—making it easy to double-stack your snacks, or give you a handy place to stash shells when you're eating nuts—but it also holds your phone, so you can continue to watch your show when you go to the kitchen for refills.
For moments when you're not prone, you need proper support. Enter this cozy pillow, made of memory foam on the inside and velour on the outside. And as an added bonus, the arms have molded cup holders to ensure you won't spill your drink when there's excitement on the screen.
The classics are classic for a reason! Snuggies were practically made for binge watching, with cozy fleece that enrobes you in awesomeness and keeps you, umm, snug, even during the scary parts.
And why not add to the coziness with a Sherpa fleece blanket? It's lightweight but warm, and softness abounds on both sides with fleece on one, and plush, fluffy Sherpa on the other. Perfect for binge watching on a winter night. (Or any night, really.)
When you're in the midst of a mega binge-watching session, you don't want anything to interrupt you—so best to have everything you need within reach. This armrest organizer will hold your remote, phone, iPad, and even magazines and books, but why on earth would you need those…
And to that end, you'll want to have something to hold multiple drinks so your downtime is lessened. Who wants to interrupt the good parts to run to the kitchen for a drink? (And yes, we know there's a pause button—that's not the point). As a bonus, this cup cozy will also hold your remote, and safely holds hot drinks.
So the inevitable has happened: you've dropped the remote. And what's worse, the batteries fell out and rolled out of reach. Fret not! Just grab your handy dandy Reacher Grabber tool, and life—or rather, your show—can begin again, all without you having to leave the couch.
Maybe your marathon session is taking you late into the night, and those you share a home with aren't too keen about the noise of your show waking them from a deep sleep. Get these noise-canceling headphones that are Bluetooth ready and built to pair with your TV. Problem solved.
In the event that some insensitive soul comes to your door in the middle of your binge-watching session, you'll want to make sure you have a solid pair of slippers to take you from the couch to the door to tell them to go away. These have a hard-bottom sole, but they have memory foam on the inside, so they're still comfy.
Whether you're watching on your phone or iPad, or you just need to make sure you have enough juice to stay connected to the outside world (ew!), this cable is long enough to reach across the room to the outlet and keep you powered up for days on end.
Because cooking is for suckers during a mega-watch, you'll want to make sure to have options that can come directly to you, without interrupting your viewing flow too terribly much. Enter a Postmates gift card, and bam! Food of your choice is delivered.
And last but certainly not least, a good binge watch needs a good streaming platform to support it. Give the gift of Hulu and all its movies and shows, original programming and network staples, and everything in between. Because without this, your binge watch is non-existent. And we can't have that.
