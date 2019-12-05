Kylie Jenner Makes Temperatures Rise in Sexy, Winter Wonderland-Themed Photos

Do you want to build a snowman?

Kylie Jenner is currently living her best wintertime life. The beauty mogul and reality TV star is taking some time to herself and friends to enjoy the chilly weather on a fun mountain getaway. Luckily, she's decided to treat her fans to some super sexy and fun snow content. Kylie took to her page to post a variety of pics featuring her all white snow suit and her the fun she's having with her friend Yris Palmer.

"took my b--ch to the snow," Kylie captioned one pic of the two embracing in the snow. She also happened to throw some shade at a certain animated movie as well. "Elsa who?" she posted alongside a chilling shot of her beautifully staring icily into the camera. It may be cold outside, but these photos are bringing the heat.

Yris also got in on the action and posted pics on her own page with the simple phrase "baecation." From the looks of these photos, the pair seems to be enjoying their icy getaway together.