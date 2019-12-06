See Kim and Khloe Kardashian Confront Kourtney Over Her KUWTK Filming Boundaries

Why so secretive, Kourtney Kardashian?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh.com founder finds herself at odds with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian over her filming boundaries.

"Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn't really been open about her personal life on camera," the KKW Beauty boss laments in a confessional. "So, all of the days that Kourtney isn't filming, Khloe and I are picking up the slack and are having to share more."

Amid the mother of three's resistance to showcase her personal life, Kim and Khloe decide it's their responsibility to figure out what's going on with Kourtney. (In short, this is not a case for the FBI.)

Decked out in all-black, the Kardashian sisters follow Kourtney to a random house, where they're confronted by the E! personality.