Proof Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein Are An Even Better Duo Offscreen

For Alex Borstein, the 2019 Emmys were a time for celebration and reflection.

Onstage accepting her trophy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she turned the conversation to her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. "My grandmother was in line to be shot into a pit and she said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?'" the actress told the audience. "He said, ‘I don't have the heart to shoot you but somebody will.' And she stepped out of line. And for that, I am here. And for that, my children are here. So step out of line ladies. Step out of line."

The moment sparked a viral phenomenon, but for Borstein and her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-star Rachel Brosnahan, it's a motto they've lived by for years. On the Amazon award-winning show, the duo step out and away from the perceived norm, portraying ambitious, strong-minded women for what they truly are: really freaking funny. In fact, according to Borstein, it's absurd we're still even asking whether women can crack a joke. "Do I think men are funny? That's a better question," she told to E! News. "Only when they're naked."

And on Amy Sherman-Palladino's Maisel, this du never needs to ditch their clothes just to score a laugh. Brosnahan plays perfect, Jewish housewife turned single comic Midge Maisel, trying to make it in the stand-up circuit dominated by men. By her side for every joke is Borstein's crass, toilet-plunging aficionado Susie Myerson.