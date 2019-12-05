Why Celebrities Like Justin Timberlake Can't Just Apologize in Private Anymore

Once upon a time, Hollywood types were expected to let the gossip swirl while they pressed on in public, even when the narratives got truly ridiculous.

And, decades later, famous people are still more or less expected to stoically ignore most of what's written about them. As Timberlake first noted in his statement, "I stay away from gossip as much as I can." (Really, people like him have no choice but to turn the other cheek, lest all their time and mental energy be spent beating back what the masses are saying or tweeting at any given time.)

But gossip ebbs and flows like the tide, and it's high tide for the Timberlake family now. So, J.T. ultimately decided that nothing less than a mea culpa in front of his 56.8 million Instagram followers would do.

"He hopes by addressing what happened and apologizing to her publicly that they can put this behind them and start to move on," a source explained the move to E! News. "Justin feels like the story isn't dying and hopes this will be the end of it. He always tries to keep his private life private, but he knows he made a big mistake in public and now has to own up to it."

I don't know, would you feel better if your husband messed up in some fashion and, in addition to apologizing to you, also stood up at your next outing with all the other couples you hang with and apologized in front of them, too? Your closest friends already know the details, anyway, so may as...

No? You wouldn't like that?