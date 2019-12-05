Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Cordial Relationship With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has no room for hate.

Following the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star took to social media with a lengthy statement for her Instagram Story. In the post, the star seemed to respond to fan commentary regarding her famous ex, Tristan Thompson, who, in the latest episode, surprised her with a diamond necklace with help from her gal pals Malika Haqqand Khadijah Haqq. The athlete also gifted her a "promise ring" for her 35th birthday. At the end of the episode, Kardashian expressed her appreciation for how nice Thompson is being toward her. "I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, a loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other," she said.

"I'm seeing a lot of commentary about last weeks episode of keeping up with the Kardashians. As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I'm sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I'm frustrated that people try to create something that's really not there," True Thompson's mom wrote.

As she continued, Kardashian made it clear she's focused on forgiveness nearly 10 months since Thompson's scandal with Jordyn Woods.