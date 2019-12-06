The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Is Here and This Is Everything You Need to Remember

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 5:00 AM
With a year in between The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season two and season three premiere, it's safe to say some details may have slipped your mind. It's completely understandable, especially since the show is so easy to binge right through. And now, with season three premiering Friday, Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video you find yourself with not enough hours in the day to do a rewatch? Have no fear, we're here.
Yep, it's time to get caught up with Midge, Joel, Susie and the rest of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gang. Season two took the Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her parents, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle), to the Catskills, revealed her secret and took her career to new heights with Susie (Alex Borstein) working her tail off.
Get reacquainted below.
Amazon
After traveling to Paris to get Rose back, Midge traveled upstate to the Catskills with her newly reunited family. There, she met Benjamin (Zachary Levi), and the two soon started dating. While on summer vacation, Susie got Midge a big hotel gig…and Abe learned her secret. Susie and Midge eventually begin touring small clubs and landed a spot in telethon.
Amazon
Despite sabotage by Sophie Lennon, Midge's telethon performance was a hit and she was asked to accompany singer Shy Baldwin on tour through the United States and Europe. She accepted his offer, while Benjamin prepared to propose to her. However, after accepting the tour gig, she goes to be with Joel (Michael Zegen), despite their long-lasting estrangement.
Amazon
With Midge picking up steam in her career, Susie conned her way into the resort at the Catskills and hustled to get Midge more gigs. Being the tenacious manager that she is, Susie booked Midge on a mini (somewhat disastrous) tour in the United States. With a spot in a telethon secured, Susie received an offer from sometime-nemesis Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch): Manage her and fight for her the she did for Midge.
Article continues below
Amazon
Rose moved to Paris, but was followed by her daughter and husband. Abe and Rose spent some time living abroad, but eventually return to New York. Rose began auditing classes and Colombia while Abe began questioning his place as a professor at the university and his work at Bell Labs.
Amazon
Oh, Joel. He broke up with his mistress (who then made a scene and got Midge demoted at work), turned down Midge's attempts at reconciliation and got further invested in the family business. The season ended with Joel receiving money and encouragement from his father to go start a club of his own.
Amazon
After sending goons to threaten Susie (she eventually befriended them), Sophie further got involved with Midge and Susie's affairs at the telethon. Sophie had Midge bumped to the latest slot possible (but that worked in Midge's favor), and when Sophie saw how fierce Susie protected Midge, she asked her to manage her career as well.
Article continues below
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season three premieres Friday, Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video.
Ian Somerhalder Will Always Love Damon Salvatore, But the Heroes and Vampires are Different in V-Wars
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?