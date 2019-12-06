Barbie Ferreira's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 4:30 AM
We're just going to say it: we're obsessed with Barbie Ferreira. Known for her breakout role as Kat Hernandez on HBO's Euphoria, the actress and model handpicked unique, one-of-a-kind pieces for Nordstrom's 2019 Holiday Gift.
Heavily followed for her personal swag and street style on Instagram, the fresh-faced beauty shared all her favorite things to give you gift ideas to emulate her signature vibe. From pressed highlighters to lavender lingerie sets to herbal essential oils, one thing is for certain: Barbie likes pretty things and we think you'll like them too. Our favorite? This Zana Bayne Valentina harness, of course. You know, for when you want to channel your inner Kat at the mall moment, right?
Here are five of our favorites below.
"I recently discovered her bags and accessories. I just love the color and the beads."
"Both my first and favorite highlighter. This is the Holy Grail item!"
"I love their branding and messaging. It's the only lingerie brand I wear!"
"I use these constantly for different moods."
"Richer Poorer has amazing underwear. When I'm not wearing lingerie, I'm wearing these."
