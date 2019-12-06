Barbie Ferreira's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Barbie Ferreira

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're just going to say it: we're obsessed with Barbie Ferreira. Known for her breakout role as Kat Hernandez on HBO's Euphoria, the actress and model handpicked unique, one-of-a-kind pieces for Nordstrom's 2019 Holiday Gift

Heavily followed for her personal swag and street style on Instagram, the fresh-faced beauty shared all her favorite things to give you gift ideas to emulate her signature vibe. From pressed highlighters to lavender lingerie sets to herbal essential oils, one thing is for certain: Barbie likes pretty things and we think you'll like them too. Our favorite? This Zana Bayne Valentina harness, of course. You know, for when you want to channel your inner Kat at the mall moment, right?

Here are five of our favorites below. 

Read

Nicole Richie, Martha Stewart & More Celebs Share Holiday Gift Guides in E!'s Countdown to Christmas Shoppable Advent Calendar

SUSAN ALEXANDRA Mini Mariposa Beaded Handbag

"I recently discovered her bags and accessories. I just love the color and the beads." 

Barbie Ferreira
$275 Nordstrom
BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

"Both my first and favorite highlighter. This is the Holy Grail item!" 

Barbie Ferreira
$38 Nordstrom
LONELY Gigi Flocked Mesh Underwire Bra

"I love their branding and messaging. It's the only lingerie brand I wear!" 

Barbie Ferreira
$99 Bra $60 Briefs
VITRUVI Herbal Essentials Set

"I use these constantly for different moods."

Barbie Ferreira
$69 Nordstrom
RICHER POORER Boxer Briefs

"Richer Poorer has amazing underwear. When I'm not wearing lingerie, I'm wearing these." 

Barbie Ferreira
$24 Nordstrom

Check out Barbie Ferreira's entire Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide at nordstrom.com! 

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Binge-Watching Gift Guide

13 Gifts for the Binge Watcher in Your Life

E-Comm: 12 Subscription Boxes That Make Amazing Gifts

10 Subscription Boxes That Make Amazing Gifts

E-Comm: HGG, Christina Milian

Christina Milian's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

E-Comm: Gifts for True Crime Fans

8 Holiday Gifts for True Crime Fans

E-Comm: Be Glitter-Ready For Holiday Party Season

Be Glitter-Ready for the Holidays

E-Comm: Gifts for Fitness Buffs

11 Holiday Gifts for Fitness Buffs

E-Comm: Camila Coelho, Holiday Gift Guide

Camila Coelho's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.