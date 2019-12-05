Kim Kardashian Gives Paris Hilton Major Credit for Her Career

Kim Kardashian is giving another shout-out to her friend Paris Hilton for helping her kickstart her career.

Kim, 39, and Paris, 38, grew up together in Beverly Hills appeared to be especially close as young adults in the early 2000s. Most fans were first introduced to Kim when she made an appearance on Paris' reality show The Simple Life, in which she helped the heiress and socialite organize her closet. The series ended its five-season run in 2007, the year Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted.

"Paris, in my eyes, has done a lot for me in my career," Kim told the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview, published on Thursday. "A lot of people became aware of who I was through my friendship with her."

Kim said she and Paris "lost contact for a little bit" after she began filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but that they "would run into each other and reconnect," adding, "She was always really supportive and really sweet about it."

Kim and Paris actually feuded for a few years after The Simple Life ended and Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted, then eventually became friends again.