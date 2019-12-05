Want to Know More About Baby Yoda? The Mandalorian Will Deliver...Soon

Baby Yoda, you know, the baby that looks like Yoda but isn't really Yoda, has been shrouded in mystery since its debut at the end of The Mandalorian series premiere. Who and what the character is—it's officially referred to as The Child by Disney and Star Wars folks—has yet to be revealed. But that's about to change.

While discussing the technology involved in The Mandalorian, series creator and executive producer Jon Favreau addressed what's to come with Baby Yoda.

"We'll learn more about him over the course of the season. I think what's great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic," Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter.