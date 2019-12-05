Bobby Cannavale Says Rose Byrne Makes Twice as Much Money as Him

There is indeed a pay gap between Rose Byrne and partner Bobby Cannavale; she is the primary income earner in their family.

The two have been together since 2012 and share two sons. The 40-year-old Neighbors actress and 49-year-old Boardwalk Empire and Nurse Jackie alum are also coworkers; they co-starred in the 2014 Annie remake, the 2014 film Adult Beginners, the 2015 Melissa McCarthy movie Spy, a 2018 episode of Angie Tribeca—of which he was also a cast member, and the recently released short film Martha the Monster.

"I make half as much as she does," Cannavale told Vanity Fair in an interview posted on Thursday. "Down the middle. Half. I work too much in the theater, perhaps."

Cannavale, who has starred in several Broadway plays, did not reveal the specific differences in his and Byrne's salaries for their joint projects. Over the past few years, actresses such as Jennifer Lawrence have spoken out publicly against gender-based wage inequality that favors men, which has always existed in the United States.