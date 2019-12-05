Eddie Murphy Says There's "Something Sexy" About Having 10 Kids

Eddie Murphy is a family man. If you don't believe that, just ask his 10 kids.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedy icon dished about his 10 children—who fall between the ages of 1 and 30—and the Coming To America sequel.

When his children came up in conversation, host Ellen DeGeneresasked how he feels about having so many. "Does it seem like a lot to you?" she wondered. "Or does it seem okay?" And of course, he loves it!

As Murphy revealed, "No, it seems okay." He did admit, however, that he gets a hilarious mix of reactions to that fact. "It's funny the reaction that the audience gives," he said. Then the Shrek alum gave examples of how people respond.

"Men kind of look at me like, 'He's crazy! How much did that sh*t cost?'" he quipped. When it comes to women, though. Murphy said they're much different.