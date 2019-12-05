James Charles and Tati Westbrook's Feud Officially Dominated YouTube in 2019

YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019
The dust may have settled on Tati Westbrook and James Charles' feud, but its impact on 2019 remains in the numbers.
With the end of the year—and decade!—swiftly approaching, YouTube has reportedly released a slate of year-in-review lists, ranking the top-trending videos in the United States, most-viewed music videos in the United States, most-viewed games worldwide and most-liked beauty videos worldwide.
Judging by their multimillion subscriber counts and the tremendous shock of their digital spar, it comes as no surprise that Tati and James' feud made its way to the top of the "Top-Trending Videos (U.S.)" by way of Charles' 41-minute "No More Lies" video, released on May 18, Variety reported.
Nearly seven months later, the video has amassed more than 48 million views, making it the YouTuber's most viewed video in the course of his three years on the platform. It also means many, many eyeballs watched as he broke down his side of the story against Westbrook's allegations toward him and reasons for ending their friendship. Meanwhile, the two videos she posted on the situation have since been made private.
Westbrook's YouTube influence was evidenced on the "Most-Liked Beauty Videos (Worldwide)" list, where her video featuring Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist, Scott Barnes, made the eighth spot. However, Charles also topped that list with his makeup tutorial in Spanish.
Another famous American name also made the list: Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul's "A Day in the Life" video from June took the third spot.
