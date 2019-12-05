Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Undercover As Subway Carolers Is a Merry Delight

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by emily belfiore | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 4:30 AM
What better way to spread holiday cheer, right?
On Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon went "Subway Busking" and treated lucky New York City commuters with some Christmas carols—and you ‘oughta bet it was amazing. Dressed undercover in outrageous wigs, sunglasses and hats, the duo set up shop in the 50th Street subway stop and performed for some unsuspecting fans.
To kick things off, Alanis and Jimmy with a stripped-down version of "The Little Drummer Boy." To really disguise his voice, the late night host sang with a deep Southern drawl. At first, the commuters were fazed by their performance but they quickly formed a crowd once they realized they were witnessing a live performance by the "Jagged Little Pill" singer and the Saturday Night Live alum.
After taking off their disguises, Alanis rocked out to her hit song "You Oughta Know," turning their little subway performance into a full-on rock concert.
Jimmy, of course, took the role as hype man and got the crowd jumping and clapping their hands. Soon, people were racing over to the duo to join in on the fun.
Fans couldn't help but sing along to the song's iconic chorus as Alanis belted, "I'm here, to remind you / of the mess you left, when you went away / it's not fair, to deny me / of the cross I bear that you gave to me / you, you, you ‘oughta know."
Once back in the Tonight Show studio, Alanis complimented Jimmy on his hype man skills. "You're a great hype person, by the way," she said. "You should come on tour with me. Like, ‘You Oughta Know' on tambourine."
Switching gears, the "Ironic" singer dished about her upcoming Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, which is inspired by her Grammy-winning rock album of the same name.
"It's not a direct autobiographical story," Alanis explained. "It's a story about a family. But, [writer] Diablo Cody said she pulled all the characters out of the songs. So, in some ways, I relate to a lot of the characters. In a direct way."
Watch Alanis and Jimmy go undercover to sing carols in the video above!
