Felicity Jones Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Oh, baby!

Felicity Jones is closing out 2019 with a bang and stepping into her biggest role yet. The Aeronauts actress is expecting her first with husband, Charles Guard, People reports.

While not many details have been shared about her pregnancy, she cheekily showed off her growing baby bump... without anyone knowing!

On Wednesday night, the 36-year-old star braved the cold weather in New York City to attend the premiere of her and Eddie Redmayne's latest film, The Aeronauts. For the special occasion, Jones donned a black velvet gown that featured statement white bows on the shoulders and dramatic puffed sleeves.

Her baby bump was slightly noticeable but, at the time, all eyes were on her effortlessly elegant design.

Completing her look, she styled her hair in a chic updo with her curtain bangs loosely curled in the front. Moreover, her pregnancy glow was in full effect, as her skin looked luminous and radiant.