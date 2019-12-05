EXCLUSIVE!

Kristin Cavallari Contemplates Locations for Uncommon James' Second Store on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kristin Cavallari's company just keeps growing!

Business is booming in this exclusive clip from Very Cavallari's upcoming third season—premiering Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.—and the boss is looking to expand. With profits and exposure both on the rise at Uncommon James' flagship store in Nashville, the preview sees Kristin angling to open up a second "brick and mortar" in a completely new city. Only question now is: where?

"So, I'm gonna go to Chicago," the E! personality tells husband Jay Cutler (just after he's weighed in on several of UJ's latest scented candle aromas), explaining that she has her eye on a few potential venues she'd like to check out in person. "I'm really excited about it," she finishes.

But, at this point, the Windy City is just one stop on Kristin's tour de storefronts. Though the UJ founder's fans might already know that Kristin did ultimately decide to set up shop in Chicago, we learn more about her competitive runner-up option in today's clip.

Watch

Very Cavallari One-Liners: No Context Edition

"The flip side, obviously, is I could do Highland Park in Dallas. Which is such a great area," she tells Jay, noting that the neighborhood is home to "all of the top brands" and—like Chicago—a notable chunk of her clientele.

"They're both really good markets for me," Kristin points out. "They're like, neck-in-neck."

Jay offers his two cents on Chicago versus Dallas, but his vote for the former hardly helps KC with her dilemma. "You like Chicago?" she smirks. "Oh, well then. Sold."

It seems we'll have to wait until season three premieres in January to see this decision-making process play out in full. So, in the meantime, check out the rest of Kristin and Jay's conversation in the full clip above! Plus, hear more about Cutler's plans to welcome his wife's pal Justin Anderson to Nashville—since he's officially a resident now, too!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mulan, Yifei Liu

Disney's Live-Action Mulan Gets Down to Business In Thrilling New Trailer

Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Jonas Put His Own Hilarious Spin on "Lover"

John Travolta, The Late Late Show 2019

John Travolta Is So Rich He Plays Monopoly With Real Money, Naturally

Emma Stone, Dave McCary, SAG Awards, Show

Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson and More Who Found Love With Saturday Night Live Stars

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Not Using Her Body as an "Exercise of Control"

The Office, Michael Scott, Makeover

The Real Reason Why The Office Gave Steve Carell's Michael Scott a Makeover After Season 1

Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello's Cinderella Has Found Its Prince Charming

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.