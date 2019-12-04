Taylor Swift's New Netflix Documentary Will Show a ''Raw'' Look Inside Her Life

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 2:22 PM

Swifties, rejoice!

Taylor Swift is hitting the big screen very, very soon. On Wednesday, Netflix shared the exciting news that the 29-year-old pop star's upcoming documentary would have its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January. And no, we can't calm down.

The film, which is titled Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will give fans an intimate and personal look into the Lover singer's life. According to a press release, which was shared with E! News, the project is "a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time, as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice."

At this time, it's unclear the exact date the documentary will be available for all to see. However, according to a press release, Netflix will release it globally in early 2020.

Taylor Swift's 2019 AMAs Performance Was Filled With Easter Eggs: Everything You Might've Missed

Just last month, Taylor revealed the news about her upcoming project. However, it wasn't under the best circumstances.

"Don't know what else to do," Swift expressed in a lengthy post about the 2019 American Music Awards, in which her performance was being affected by the fact that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta own the right's to her old music catalog.

"Guys - It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show," she shared. "Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year."

"Additionally - and this isn't the way I had planned on telling you this news - Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years," she continued. "Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film."

In late November, Braun asked the Lover star for peace after receiving hatred online over the news. He explained in a detailed social media post that he had been trying to get a hold of the singer to "fix" the situation. It's unknown if the two had a discussion about mending the situation.

Come 2020, fans will find out if Swift's classic hits from her past are in the Netflix documentary. Fingers crossed!

