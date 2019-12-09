See the Festive Celebrity Family Christmas Cards That Missed Your Mailbox

Is it just us or has checking the mailbox never been more exciting?

'Tis the season when presents and gifts just so happen to end up on people's doorsteps. But in addition to big packages and special deliveries, there's one tradition millions of Americans can't seem to live without: They always want to send—and receive—a holiday card to their family and friends.

This month alone, stars like Kyle Richards, LeAnn Rimes, Denise Richards, Jodie Sweetin and more have used Simply to Impress for their cards. Lucky for us, they've shared it on social media so everyone can take a look regardless of their address.

"With the kiddos growing up so quickly, I'm thankful we can share these special moments together," Tori Spelling wrote on Instagram when showcasing her 2019 card. "Let the holidays begin!"

With today marking Christmas Card Day, we wanted to compile all the Hollywood stars who gathered their families together for the special tradition that never goes out of style.