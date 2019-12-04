Olivia Jade Proves She's Back on the Internet for Good With Risqué Selfie

Selfie mode!

Olivia Jade is ready for her close-up... on Instagram. The 20-year-old influencer took to the social media platform on Wednesday, after taking a lengthy break in the midst of the college admissions scandal. While she technically returned to Instagram three days ago to announce her latest YouTube video, which came nearly eight months since her last, this was the first time she uploaded a selfie. Well, two.

"i hope you have a beautiful day," she captioned her post and closed with the cowboy emoji. It was short and sweet message, but from the thousands of "likes" she's already received, it's clear it caught people's attention.

For her first portraits shared on the 'Gram, the 20-year-old appeared fresh-faced and dressed cozy, as she sat perch on her bed wearing a black spaghetti strap tank-top (or possibly a bra). As for her beauty look? She kept things simple and low-key.