Remember When Lindsay Lohan Was a Pop Star?

In 2004, Lindsay Lohan was on top of the world.

She'd parlayed her success in Disney-produced films like Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen into true teen idol status with the release of Mean Girls, the Tina Fey-scripted box office smash that cemented the starlet as both a household name and paparazzi target. She was still a few years out from the string of personal problems and legal skirmishes that would derail her red-hot career in a way that she's, sadly, never managed to fully recover from. Feet firmly planted in the center of the zeitgeist and could do anything she wanted as her next move.

Naturally, it was time to record an album.

Now, the move wasn't without precedent. LiLo's then-rival (romantic and otherwise) Hilary Duff had already parlayed her Lizzie McGuire fame into a lucrative singing career, releasing her seminal singles "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean" a year prior. And it wasn't as though Lindsay couldn't sing. She'd already proven she could carry a tune with tracks that appeared on the soundtracks for both Freaky Friday and Confessions, spawning Radio Disney hits in both instances. And who could forget that iconic a capella performance of "Jingle Bell Rock" in Mean Girls?