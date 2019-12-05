11 Holiday Gifts for Fitness Buffs

by Carly Milne | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Giving fitness gifts can be a bit of a minefield, but it doesn't have to be. We're of one mindset when it comes to this category: each gift should be fun! After all, working out can be a grind… so shouldn't you gift items that can make that grind a little more enjoyable—or at the very least, more fashionable?
That's why we made this list of 11 goodies you can give to the HIIT fanatic, the obsessive runner, the Pilates powerhouse, the zen yogini… pretty much anyone and everyone on your list who loves to break a sweat! With sleek and stylish leggings, comfy sports bras, next-level sneaks and more, you're sure to find something that will raise the receiver's heart rate—in a good way!
Check out our picks below, and don't worry—we won't tell if you nab some for yourself!
Who says you have to wear leggings to break a sweat? In this little number, you can run, squat and lunge with the best of ‘em, thanks to a built-in shorts liner and breathable fabric. And yes, there's a pocket for your phone!
Stylish enough to take you from barre to brunch and everywhere in between, this slim-fit hoodie has sculpted side ribbing and breathable pinhole detailing, plus those super-comfy thumb holes so you don't have to wear out your sleeves.
With 14 colors to choose from, can you pick only one? You'd be forgiven for snagging a handful for all your sporty friends. Not only does this bra offer solid support for studio workouts, it's buttery soft to boot.
Tired of old-school ribbed tanks? Try this one on for size. Made from MicroFlex technical fabric, this tank is weightless and super soft, but still wicks away sweat… and it does all this in style with a strappy deep V back and a blousy fit.
Get ready to race in these little beauties, inspired by the classic '98 Air Max Plus. These stellar sneaks feature a floating cage beneath the transparent upper, a TPU toe tip for extra protection, and classic Nike VaporMax Air technology.
Color blocking hasn't gone away—it's just been elevated. Case in point? These midi leggings with black, burgundy and pink paneling. Plus they have a high waist that holds you in, and feature a second-skin fit.
Because black is boring, but everyone needs a good pair of standard leggings for every occasion. Plus, these are sleek, lightweight, quick drying, and incredibly soft. You'd never know they were made from recycled fishing nets. Even better? Every pair purchased helps remove two pounds of waste from the oceans and donates a percentage of sales to Healthy Seas.
Sometimes you've gotta be extra… and if there's any place to be extra, it's wherever you're busting out your hardest workout. Next time, do it in these glam leggings that are ankle-length, high-rise with a wide waistband, and made of a soft ribbed fabric finished in glitter. Just say yes.
This one's ideal for the yogi you know! Antimicrobial and no-slip with a cushioned rubber backing, this mat actually wicks away moisture so poses land solid without sliding around. And it's cushioned for extra comfort.
You know what they say—hydration is key! Keep the fluids flowing with this chic water bottle, made of high-grade 18/8 stainless steel. Not only is it BPA and toxin free, it's vacuum insulated, so it'll keep cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and hot beverages hot for up to 12.
Channel Sporty Spice in this striped track jacket! Ideal for layering for anyone running to and from their workout, this lightweight jacket is a blend of polyester, lycra and spandex—and it's totally machine washable.
Don't forget to check out our Countdown to Christmas gift guide advent calendar for more gifting inspiration!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?