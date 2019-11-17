Jana Kramer's Holiday Traditions Will Have You Even More Excited for Christmas Eve

Jana Kramer is ready to have a holly, jolly Christmas season in Nashville.

Just a few months after saying goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to the popular Tennessee city, the country singer and actress is preparing to celebrate the holidays in style.

"It's our first Christmas in our new house so we are really looking forward to that!" Jana shared with E! News exclusively.

Just like in years past, Jana can't wait to follow traditions like opening gifts a little before Santa arrives. "We let the kids open one present on Christmas Eve," she revealed to us. "They get so excited to pick out their one present on the 24th, it's like a little tease for the full Christmas day."

And when it comes to holiday recipes, the host of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast doesn't disappoint.