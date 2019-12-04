Will Smith's Colonoscopy Got “Very Real" When Doctors Found Precancerous Polyp

by emily belfiore | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 11:52 AM
It's safe to say that Will Smith's colonoscopy vlog did not go as planned.
During his live recording of the procedure, doctors told the Bad Boys for Life star that they had discovered a precancerous polyp, leaving the 51-year-old actor shaken up. Will opened up about the scary experience on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he said things "got real" very fast. To make matters worse, he captured the terrifying moment on camera!
"I thought it was fun, I was gonna vlog it, you know?" he told host Ellen DeGeneres, explaining that he went into the procedure with high spirits. "So, I was like, ‘Oh, this'll be cool. I'm gonna vlog my colonoscopy…' And I do it. So, we do the whole thing and I'm vlogging. And I was like, ‘Hey, it's time now we're gonna do—let's do the final piece where the doctor tells me everything.'"
Then, things changed very quickly.
"And she was like, ‘Oh, yeah, they found a precancerous polyp,'" Will continued. "I was like, ‘That's not funny.' And then all of a sudden it turned very real, you know? It was just a good thing that they removed it and it was really great."
After expressing his gratitude for the doctors that helped him, the Aladdin star took a moment to stress the importance of getting a colonoscopy. "It is so important to take those health issues very seriously and go," he said. "And I'm telling you, have yourself checked out! They caught it early. It was done."
Ellen chimed in, "And you don't remember it. The drugs are fantastic. It's the day before the procedure—it's the worst day. That's the worst day."
Switching gears, Will and his Bad Boys co-star Martin Lawrence dished about the film's upcoming reboot and playing their iconic characters again 25 years later.
"It was perfect, it was perfect," Martin said. "Just the respect we have for each other and the love we have for each other. And we both wanna win, you know? Nobody wants to win bigger than this guy here, so it was just great."
While their chemistry didn't skip a beat, the duo did admit that they weren't able to handle their Bad Boys stunts the same way they did in the original 1995 film.
"I tried, like, the first couple of weeks," Will recalled. "I was like, ‘Nah, man, that's what you do. You jump off of there. And then you jump and roll over. I got that.' I did, like, two and I was like…I gave it a shot. Like, literally, probably four days into shooting I was like, ‘Yeah, we gonn' let the young boy do that one.'"
For his part, Martin said that he didn't even attempt to do any of his own stunts. He quipped, "I'll leave it to the stuntmen. That's what they get paid for."
Watch Will recall his scary colonoscopy and try to avoid sharing any Bad Boys for Life spoilers with Martin the videos above!
