Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Welcome Their First Child Together

It's a boy!

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki just became a first time dad. The actor and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer welcomed their newest bundle of joy. The pair announced the happy news on Wednesday with an adorable Instagram.

"With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful Avery into this incredible world," he captioned the black and white photo, which showed the family of three holding hands. "Thank you for all of your love and support.

Johnny and Alaina have been together since 2018 and announced that they were expecting their first child in May. The pair have been very outspoken about their excitement over their little miracle. Recently, they had a gender reveal party that got a little bit messy, but all the more to celebrate over. Johnny and Alaina posted photos of the event on social media and let fans in on the fact that they were having a baby boy.