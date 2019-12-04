Ray J Professes His Love for Princess Love Amid Divorce Rumors

Ray J appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show and opened up about his relationship with Princess Love.

When Wendy Williams asked the 38-year-old celebrity if he was still married following the couple's Las Vegas drama, the "Sexy Can I" star replied, "Absolutely."

He then proceeded to profess his love for his wife and gave a sweet shout-out to their daughter Melody.

"Hey, Princess! I love you, baby if you're watching," he said. "Hey, Melody. I love you. I love y'all. I'll be home soon."

As fans will recall, Princess Love, who is pregnant with their second child, accused Ray J of leaving her and Melody stranded in Las Vegas.

In a November Instagram video, Princess Love claimed she found an "extra phone" before the trip and claimed Ray J had been "giving his number out." After the couple agreed to put it behind them, they headed to Sin City for the 2019 Soul Train Awards. Once there, Ray J posed the idea of moving to Las Vegas. However, Princess Love said she wanted to continue to live in Los Angeles. The two started arguing and, according to Princess Love, she "sarcastically" said, "Well, you can move to Vegas but I'm going to be in L.A."

The Love & Hip Hop celeb claimed Ray J then got "really mad" and left their hotel room.

"He was out the whole night," she said during the Instagram video, noting he hadn't returned by the time she woke up.