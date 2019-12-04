Why Amanda Seales Went to a "Dark Place" After That Emmys Party Drama

From the outside looking in, Amanda Seales has no reason to feel insecure.

As a successful writer, poet, actress and comedian, the Hollywood star has earned her spot in an industry that is more than just a little competitive.

But while appearing on the E! News digital series Just the Sip, Amanda spoke candidly about how she survived a "dark place" under the Hollywood lights.

"I went through a really dark place and then I remembered who I am and I remembered that how we got here isn't necessarily how we stay here but one of the things about how you got here is your ability to shift," she explained to Justin Sylvester. "At the end of the day, I know what speaks louder than me is always going to be the craft, always going to be the art, always going to be the talent."

As for what caused this dark period, Amanda confessed there was some controversy stemming from an Emmys party she tried to attend. Back in September, the comedian took to Instagram Stories and claimed she was "being denied entrance to the Black people's Emmy party" after being invited by Jesse Williams.