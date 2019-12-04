Extreme Love Puts the Spotlight on Mermaids, Clown Sex and More

Love comes in all shapes and sizes, and you'll see that on display in Extreme Love when it returns for a second season on WE tv.

The series, which features some veterans from other reality shows, like Extreme Cougar Wives' Hattie, tells the "unusual real-life love stories that prove there is someone for everyone."

The second season kicks off on Friday, Jan. 3 with an hour-long episode featuring a woman in love with a Boeing 737. That's Michele, a woman who is "deeply in love" with a Boeing 737 and gets her chance to visit an airport hanger for a special first date. There, she's wowed by a romantic surprise, WE tv says.