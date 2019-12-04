Tana Mongeau Calls Noah Cyrus Her "Girlfriend" Amid Jake Paul Marriage

Did Tana Mongeau just confirm her relationship with Noah Cyrus?

The YouTube star, who married fellow celeb Jake Paul over the summer, is sparking romance rumors with Miley Cyrus' younger sister after referring to the "July" singer as her "girlfriend" in a new video. On Tuesday, Tana posted a YouTube video entitled, "i took my girlfriend's phone and flirted with my best friend. prank????" In the video, Tana takes Noah's phone and sends messages to their fellow pal Imari, pretending to be Noah.

"sorry Noah. sorry Imari," Tana captioned the video. "i'll go back to being crazy by myself."

As fans of Tana will recall, it was just last month that Tana addressed speculation about her and Noah, while also acknowledging her and Jake's open marriage. When asked what's going on with Noah, Tana replied, "I don't know."

Tana also replied to a fan who asked "how good" Noah is in bed, saying, "Very."