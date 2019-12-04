Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Recalls Heart-Stopping Moment He Learned About Kevin Hart's Car Crash

Back and better than ever!

It has been 3 months since Kevin Hart's life was forever changed. The upbeat comedian was involved in a car crash in early September and suffered severe back injuries. Luckily, the star alongside the two other passengers survived the horrific ordeal and have been on the mend. Kevin is currently promoting Jumanji: The Next Level alongside his friend and frequent co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The pair sat down for an interview with Kevin McCarthy and discussed the accident, Kevin's new outlook on life and his steadfast friendship with Dwayne. "It's not about not working the same or not having the same level of hustle or energy within my profession," Kevin shared about his new perspective on life and work. "But being present to the ones around you that matter most is more of a priority now. The level of appreciation for life is extremely higher, because you do kind of take it for granted."