Look Back at Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Love Story With This Photo Album

It's been more than two years since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie sparked romance rumors. Like any couple, they've experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the course of their relationship. However, the dynamic duo is still going strong.

"Scott and Sofia are still together and all is well for now," a source recently told E! News. "Sofia is infatuated with Scott."

As fans will recall, the pair's family members had some initial hesitations about the relationship. In fact, her father, Lionel Richie, once told Australia's Daily Telegraph "it's just a phase."

However, it looks like the Grammy winner is starting to come around. In fact, the 21-year-old model and the 36-year-old TV star spent Thanksgiving with the 70-year-old singer. An insider said "they all flew together on his private jet for their holiday trip."

"Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn't entirely 100 percent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is," the source continued. "Lionel can see how happy Sofia is though, so he is definitely making more of an effort with Scott. He is a really honest, up front kind of guy and feels like his father-daughter relationship with Sofia is more important than anything. So he's trying to be there for Sofia and to be supportive of her despite his reservations about her relationship. They all had a really great holiday together though and progress is for sure being made between Lionel and Scott."