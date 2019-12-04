Gigi Hadid Is Completely Unrecognizable As a Brunette

Brunettes have more fun!

At least when it comes to Gigi Hadid they do. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old was spotted sporting a new shorter and much darker look than we're used to. The model is known for her long dirty blonde locks, but apparently she can pull off anything. Don't worry, because it was just a wig. Gigi was shooting a new campaign for Chanel on the rooftop of the Opera Garnier in Paris.

Gigi and Chanel have a long history, and she's considered a muse for the brand. In the pics, we can see Gigi sporting a quilted black jacket with a plane white tee and flashy gold earrings. It's a different look than we're used to from the fashionista, but she makes it work all the same. Not to mention, she's bringing edgy back to the fashion world in these photos.

Gigi isn't afraid to shake up the status quo when it comes to her look, and it's good to see her working relationship with Chanel get even stronger, especially considering how she saved their show in early October.