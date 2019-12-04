Dua Lipa Is a Barbie Doll Come to Life In Sparkly Pink Mini Dress

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 8:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dua Lipa

Jun Sato/WireImage

Pretty in pink!

We have a new love for Dua Lipa's sparkling mini dress. The 24-year-old "New Rules" singer turned heads on the red carpet on Wednesday at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Nagoya, Japan. For the event, Dua shined bright in a pink dress, which she paired with matching heels.

"GIRLY GIRL for @mnet_mama awards," Dua wrote on social media alongside images of her stunning outfit.

After hitting the red carpet for her Barbie moment, Dua did a wardrobe change into a bralette, high-waisted pants, and knee-high boots for her performance of "Don't Start Now." Following her performance, Dua was awarded International Favorite Artist.

"Don't Start Now at the @mnet_mama awards! Thank you for all the love and support," Dua wrote to her social media followers after the ceremony on Wednesday. "Thank you @mamamoo_official and my LONDON GIRLS for sharing the stage w me tonight and thank you for my international favourite artist award xxx."

Watch

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Make Red Carpet Debut at 2019 AMAs

Dua, who recently announced that her new album, Future Nostalgia, will be released in 2020, has become a fashion favorite on red carpets around the world. She loves to push the boundaries with her style, and we can't get enough of her ensembles!

In celebration of Dua, let's take a trip down fashion lane and revisit all of her most daring looks! Check out Dua's must-see style moments below!

Dua Lipa, Prime Day Concert

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Black Tie Affair

Dua Lipa turned heads while wearing a sequined tuxedo jacket and embellished tights at the Amazon Prime Day Concert in July 2019.

Dua Lipa, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Red Carpet, Red Fashion

The "Kiss and Make Up" singer donned a fuzzy, tiered gown at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Dua Lipa

Jun Sato/WireImage

Pretty in Pink

The "Don't Start Now" artist had cameras flashing at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in this sparkling pink outfit.

Article continues below

Dua Lipa, Isaac Carew, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Groovy Getup

The star went all-in on the campy theme for the 2019 Met Gala in a psychedelic number by Atelier Versace.

Dua Lipa, The Global Awards 2019

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Starry Night

The "New Rules" singer looked out of this world as she walked the red carpet for the 2019 Global Awards in London. 

Dua Lipa, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Pretty in Hot Pink

In mid-February, the Grammy-award winner stunned as she attended the 2019 BRIT Awards in London. 

Article continues below

Dua Lipa

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Versace Versace

Work it, girl! Dua strikes a pose as she performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards later in the night.

Dua Lipa

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for CIROC & Warner Music

Fierce in Feathers

The singer took flight in this suit as she attended the Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London. 

Dua Lipa

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Punk Princess

The singer posed on the carpet as she arrived at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles. 

Article continues below

Dua Lipa

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Glitter & Glam

The "New Love" singer shined in a sparkling gown as she attends the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles. 

Dua Lipa

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Double Take

The star made a statement in a cut-out number as she attends the World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London. 

Dua Lipa, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Pretty Princess

The "Be the One" singer looked gorgeous in a white gown as she walks the red carpet for the 2018 American Music Awards. 

Article continues below

Dua Lipa

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Goddess in Green

While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer wore thigh-high glitter boots.

Dua Lipa, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daring Diva

The star was a show-stopper for all the right reasons in this striking purple gown as she arrived at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City. 

Dua Lipa

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Royal Rainbow

The star shone onstage at Z100's 2018 Jungle Ball in New York City. 

Article continues below

Dua Lipa, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nearly Nude

The "One Kiss" singer donned a nude ensemble as she attends the 2018 Billboard Women in Music in New York City. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid, Luka Sabbat, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Bella Hadid, David Beckham and More Turn Up the Heat in Miami at the Dior Men's Fashion Show

E-Comm: Gifts for Beauty Lovers

Holiday Gifts for Beauty Lovers 2019

E-Comm: 18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Feel Expensive

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods

Recreate Adrienne Bailon's Winter Wonderland With 13 Home Items

E-Comm: QVC Gift Picks Main, Ayesha Curry, Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, RuPaul

RuPaul, Ayesha Curry and 8 More Stars Share Their QVC Holiday Gift Picks

H&M x Post Malone

Post Malone x H&M: 5 Must-Have Merch Items To Upgrade Your Street Style

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, Fashion Police Widget

Kim Kardashian's Throwback T-Shirt Hack Shows Off Her Greatest Ass-ets

TAGS/ Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.