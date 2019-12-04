Lady Gaga Is Returning to the Super Bowl Stage—With a Catch

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 8:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Gaga, Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Get ready to just dance because Lady Gaga is performing at the Super Bowl again—kind of.

The singer is set to take the stage at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night concert in Miami, which takes place the night before the big game on February 2. AT&T shared the exciting news with fans on Wednesday, noting that tickets go on sale starting Tuesday December 10.

"Year after year, in cities all across the country, we've built specially-curated venues from the ground up to provide both our mega-star performers and their adoring fans a one-night-only concert experience they will not forget. And this year will be no different," Valerie Vargas, Senior Vice President of Advertising and Creative Services at AT&T, said in a statement. "In Miami, we're going to go big and bold - two words synonymous with Lady Gaga. Over the course of her career, she has undoubtedly delivered the most epic performances that have defined a generation."

Photos

15 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Lady Gaga famously performed the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, delivering an electric and unforgettable performance featuring a medley of her greatest hits including "Just Dance," "The Edge of Glory" and "Poker Face."

"I've had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl," the "Shallow" singer said. "And am very excited to join the party again this year headlining AT&T TV Super Saturday Night!"

Not going to be in Miami to catch Gaga's performance? The AT&T TV Super Saturday Night concert will be live-streamed at twitter.com/ItsOnATT

Past AT&T TV Super Saturday Night headliners have included Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez, who is gearing up to take on the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez shared in a statement.  "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

The "Jenny From The Block" singer will also be joined by Shakira during football's biggest game of the year.

Shortly after Lopez announced that she was going to be performing at the show back in September, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer said, "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world—and to top it off, on my birthday! This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"

Trending Stories

Latest News
Billie Eilish, Austin City Limits Music Festival 2019

Billie Eilish Sometimes Forgets Her Fans Are Not Her Real Friends

Maluma

Why Maluma Says 2020 Is Going to be a ''Big Year'' for Him

Ashanti Talks Exec Producing "A Christmas Winter Song" Movie

Is Beyonce Planning Something Big For 2020?

Chris Martin, Rolling Stone

Chris Martin Says He Was "Very Homophobic" While Discovering His Sexuality

Lil Nas X, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

You'll Never Guess Which Song Scored More Spotify Streams Than "Old Town Road" and "Bad Guy" in 2019

Lil Nas X

Why Lil Nas X's Last Year Is Such a Big Deal

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Super Bowl , Music , Concerts , Jennifer Lopez , Shakira , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.