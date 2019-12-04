The Internet Is Obsessed With Princess Anne Seemingly Shading Donald Trump

Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 7:53 AM
Getty Images
Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended a reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday.
The President and First Lady were greeted by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall upon their arrival. However, one royal family member didn't shake hands with the couple.
A video captured by ITV News shows Princess Anne standing to the side. When Her Majesty seemingly gestured for her to come forward, Princess Anne shrugged and gave a little laugh. The moment immediately went viral and was trending on Twitter.
"The Queen chastising Princess Anne for not greeting Trump and Anne not giving a single s--t is the mood we all need to take into today," The Guardian's Hannah Jane Parkinson tweeted.
"Never expected to relate to Princess Anne, but hanging back in a doorway to avoid people is something I've done in many a social situation," author Samantha Shannon wrote.
To be fair, these three were the only ones to greet the rest of the attendees, which included Justin Trudeau.
Speaking of Canada's Prime Minister, he also made headlines over an incident at the gathering. Cameras caught Trudeau talking with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron. At one point, Johnson asked Macron, "Is that why you were late?"
"He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top," Trudeau replied.
While Trudeau didn't mention Trump by name, some interpreted the comment to be a reference to the Commander-in-Chief's remarks to the press earlier that day.
"He's two-faced...I find him to be a nice guy, but the truth is I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 percent [of national GDP to defense] and I guess he's not very happy about it," Trump said in response to the comment, per BBC News.
Kate Middleton also attended the event. However, her husband, Prince William, was away on a royal visit to Oman. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also weren't there. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying some "family time."
