Jennifer Aniston on How All the Friends Reunion Questions Really Make the Cast Feel

For years, Friends fans were told a reunion—at least the type of one they wanted—was never going to happen. Sure, there were guest spots with various costar pairings on other shows, and David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc reunited to salute director James Burrows in 2016. But all six Friends stars, including Matthew Perry, haven't reunited publicly for some time (aside from Aniston's Instagram). That's all about to change. Maybe.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Aniston said the former costars were working on "something." What that something is, she wouldn't elaborate. We know it won't be any type of reboot, revival or reunion movie with them in character. Series co-creator Marta Kauffman—and the various Friends actors—have maintained a reunion movie wouldn't work because the show was about specific point in these characters' lives.