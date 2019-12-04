Why Karlie Kloss Isn't Surprised Victoria's Secret Canceled Its Fashion Show

Karlie Kloss is weighing in.

Weeks after Victoria's Secret announced that it would be canceling its 2019 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the former VS Angel shared her thoughts on the company's shocking decision.

"I think it's a reflection of the world we live in today," she said while visiting TODAY on Wednesday. "And, you know, consumers demand that brands are inclusive and body positive and sustainable. And I think brands have to evolve."

Kloss parted ways with the famous lingerie brand in 2015 after working with them for four years. Her decision to leave came two years after she earned her official wings. At the time, the Project Runway host didn't release a statement but later opened up about her departure in a recent interview with Vogue.

"The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria's Secret was I didn't feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful," she told the magazine in July.