Cardi B's Husband Offset Blasts "Bulls--t" Cheating Rumors Amid Instagram Hack

Offset is setting the record straight on those cheating rumors.

After being accused of sending Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade a DM via Instagram, the Migos star attempted to prove his account had been hacked.

"Somebody hacked one of my emails. You know what I'm saying? It's connected to all of my s--t," he said in a video posted to Cardi B's Instagram Stories. "And that's how I got hacked."

The video also showed an email Offset allegedly received from the social network notifying him of some "unusual activity."

"I've been having a good weekend, man. I wake up to the bulls--t. I'm with my family man," he added, noting that he had just had a "great Thanksgiving" with his loved ones and that he "aint on no bulls--t."

In addition, Offset thanked Facebook, Twitter, Google and Instagram for "all sticking together and helping me." He also told his followers he still didn't have access to his account.