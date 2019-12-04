Bella Hadid, David Beckham and More Turn Up the Heat in Miami at the Dior Men's Fashion Show

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 6:29 AM
The stars stylishly aligned in Miami.
In honor of the Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2020 fashion show on Tuesday, celebrities flocked to Florida to put their most fashionable foot forward at the annual event.
Famous faces like Bella Hadid, David Beckhamand Kate Mosswere among the A-list attendees spotted at the gathering. Meanwhile, it looks like couple David Harbour and Lily Allenturned the show into quite the glamorous date night. While the show was held in Tokyo last year, this year, the models walked the runway in Miami.
Following the show, attendees had some fun at the brand's after-party, where Orville Peck preformed and fireworks decorated the sky.
And, as to be expected, all guests were dressed to impress in a range of looks—from embroidered denim and florals to snakeskin print, a pink jumpsuit and, in Beckham's case, a shiny slate suit by the designer of the night.
Needless to say, it was a great splash of style amid the holiday season.
But, don't just take our word for it—see all of the stars for yourself in E!'s gallery below!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men
The famous stylist was fashionable in florals.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men
The rapper rocked a black and white look.
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
The songstress posed in jeans with pops of red.
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
The supermodel struck a pose in pink.
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
The catwalk queen flashed the cameras a megawatt smile.
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
The actress flashed the cameras a smile.
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
The Game of Thrones star and musician posed together inside the star-studded event.
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
Major key alert! DJ Khaled was in the building.
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
The couple smiled for the cameras during their very stylish date night.
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
The sisters posed with supermodel gal pal Winnie Harlow and music sensation Maluma.
Larry Marano/Shutterstock
The famous friends posed for quite the glamorous mirror selfie.
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
The models posed together at the star-studded show.
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
The soccer pro smiled in a silky suit.
Larry Marano/Shutterstock
The reality star sisters put their most fashionable feet forward at the show.
