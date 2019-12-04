What Really Happened to Vicki Gunvalson on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Ham Sandwiches Included

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 6:21 AM
Bravo
It wouldn't be a Tres Amigas vacation party without a trip to the hospital on The Real Housewives of Orange County.
On the Tuesday, Dec. 3 episode of the Bravo reality mainstay, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson capped a wild night out (that was complete with drag queens, shots and screaming matches with Kelly Dodd) with a trip to the hospital. After getting busted by security for swimming after hours, the ladies were heading back to their hotel rooms when Vicki fell…and couldn't get up.
"OK, so one night, the three of us got super drunk. And when we get super drunk, we have a lot of fun," Tamra said about her night that began with Vicki, Shannon and Gina Kirschenheiter at dinner and then out in Key West.
After all the drinks, the ladies headed to the pool. For Shannon, it was swimming in her Spanks, and Vicki went in completely dressed, mostly to appease her fiancé Steve Lodge.
"If it wasn't for Steve, Vicki would be naked in the pool. Maybe I was the only naked one, I don't know," Tamra said on the after show.
While being chased out of the pool by security—and avoiding other hotel guests—Vicki takes a spill.
"She falls flat on her ass," Shannon said. "And then I go, ‘Are you OK?' And she pulls me in a planter. And this is, oh, by the way, after we order the Moon Over My Hammy meals from Denny's across the street. So, Vicki says, of course, ‘I need an ambulance. I don't think I can walk. I think I've broken my leg.' The ambulance is called right as the Moon Over My Hammy sandwiches are delivered from Denny's. We have Vicki in…the ambulance with the Moon Over My Hammy sandwich right there on her chest and she's eating it. And, by the way, two days later, she was walking fine on her ankle."
Now we have to ask: Was she healed by the Moon Over My Hammy?
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?