Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones Work Best When Insulted

Hey, whatever works!

On Tuesday, Felicity Jones broke down her acting process on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While discussing her upcoming Amazon Original film The Aeronauts, the Academy Award nominee said that she works best after being insulted. In fact, her co-star Eddie Redmayne, who also starred alongside her in 2014's The Theory of Everything, also thrives under the same circumstances as well.

"We've definitely, I think over the years, we've developed some strange practices," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "Well, it's sort of—it happened when we did a film called The Theory of Everything together…We found this method where if the camera is on one of us, then the other person will hurl insults, which sounds terrible but the main idea is that you get a really good reaction, you know, that they might be able to use in the edit. And then you get something really spontaneous or unexpected."