Everything We Know About the Remaining Masked Singer Contestants

We're just a couple of weeks away from finally unmasking all of the masked singers remaining on The Masked Singer.

Despite the fact that we're quite close to the end, there are still seven contestants remaining on the show, and while we (and most of the internet) think we've got most of them figured out, we can't possibly know for sure until those masks come off on screen.

All we can continue to do for now is take a look at all the clues we've been given so far and explore our best guesses for each of the contestants who remain on the show, which is exactly what we've been doing all season and can we just know already??