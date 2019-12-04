18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Feel Expensive

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: 18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Got champagne taste, but working with a beer budget? The holidays can be hard when you want to gift someone the moon, but can only afford a postcard. We feel your pain, but fret not—there's actually tons of gifts you can give that look like you broke the bank, but won't leave you crying when you look at your balance at the end of the month.

From bar and candle sets to tech goodies to decorative pieces that would make any home or office at least twice as chic, finding a spendy-looking gift for under $100 is a lot easier than you might think. In fact, we found 18 of them to get you started! Maybe one—or more—of these goodies will be the perfect thing for someone you adore.

Here's some of our faves!

Read

Nicole Richie, Martha Stewart & More Celebs Share Holiday Gift Guides in E!'s Countdown to Christmas Shoppable Advent Calendar

Five-Piece Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set

For the amateur mixologist who wants to look pro, or the veteran drinkmaker who wants to make a splash, this set is a timeless and stylish addition to anyone's bar.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$69 Nordstrom
Voluspa Gift Set

Candles are always a good gift, but the addition of a diffuser? Priceless—especially when it's in Voluspa's Japanese Plum Bloom scent, a delicious mix of flower petals and leaves with ripe plum fruit and crushed currants.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$45 Revolve
Sunday Riley Retinol & Repeat Kit

Create a base for the perfect glow and reduce the signs of aging with some of Sunday Riley's best sellers, including the A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum, Luna Sleeping Night Oil, and Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$88 Dermstore $88 Sephora
Happy Plugs Air1 Wireless Headphones

Forget those other spendy in-ear headphones! These will give you high-quality sound with up to 14 hours of talk time and tunes, with Bluetooth connectivity, dual microphones, and sweat-resistant silicone sleeves.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$90 Free People
Amethyst Cut Candle Holder

Whether you believe that amethyst manifests abundance or not, you can't deny how pretty this candle holder is—and how chic it'll look on someone's table (maybe yours, if you're self-gifting!)

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$95 Free People
Glacce Crystal Elixir Water Bottle

Is this glass bottle meant to drink from, or to admire as art? Maybe a bit of both, but no doubt it's a statement-making piece with a pure crystal stone secured to the bottom of each bottle.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$84 Net-a-Porter $80 Free People
Venus - Goddess And The Moon Necklace

Embrace your inner goddess with this sterling silver piece handmade by Seattle artisan Britta Ambauen. While Venus represents love, beauty, desire and prosperity, the moon symbolizes the cycle of life and new beginnings. Here's to 2020!

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$90 Uncommon Goods
Compendium Desktop Ornament

Forget stuffy paperweights—this stunning brass case features a working sundial and a compass modeled after antique 16th century compendia. Talk about a statement piece!

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$88 Uncommon Goods
Meditative Movement Pendulum

Get your zen on with this meditative pendulum, which is made of chrome and hangs from a wooden frame as it draws patterns in the white sand below. It's the perfect piece for someone who wants—or needs—a little serenity in their life.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$60 Uncommon Goods
Qi Wireless Charger

Sure, this hot little number wirelessly charges Apple, Samsung and Google phones, but the best part? It looks super cool. Make a definitive upgrade from your boring old tech accessories—and show it off.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$40 Uncommon Goods
Sunrise Alarm Clock

Look, nobody likes getting up early—but if you have to, wouldn't you rather do so to the gentle, steadily-growing glow of a lamp rather than the jangling of a cell phone alarm? We thought so. Plus, it features six natural sounds—and the all-important snooze button.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$80 Uncommon Goods
Slip Silk Pillowcase

For someone who wants a little luxury without diving headfirst into a full silk sheet set, this is a great option. Even better? It protects your hair from damage incurred from rustling around on bedding made of rougher fabric.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$85 Anthropologie
Agate Cheese Board

It doesn't matter which stone color you choose—cheese will look fantastic on this board, whether it's a double-cream brie, or a basic Kraft single. (Hey, we're not judging—cheese is cheese!)

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$78 Anthropologie
Moonlight Pajamas

Sleep time is no excuse to let your sense of style fly out the window. With menswear styling and soft-to-the-touch fabric, we wouldn't blame anyone for wearing these out and about.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$65 Nordstrom
Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves

Nothing is worse than being stuck in the snowy outdoors and having to take off your gloves to text them. Solve that problem with these gloves, made for touchscreens and lined with cashmere to amp up the cozy.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$74 Nordstrom
Cashmere Beanie

Surely someone with cashmere gloves deserves a cashmere beanie! Super soft with a jersey roll at the bottom, winter-bound gift recipients will adore the warmth and style this beanie brings.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$95 Theory
Rabbit Pura Decanting System

Another bar addition for that alcohol enthusiast, this decanter features a micro-filter that instantly aerates and removes sediment. But it's also pretty to look at, with sleek glass and stainless-steel accents.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$60 World Market
Brass Multi Circle Sconce

Help someone create A Mood with this wall sconce, made of brass-finished iron rings that holds a handful of tealight candles. A beautiful addition to any room.

18 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Look Expensive
$80 World Market

Still need some extra help with your gifting? Check out our Countdown to Christmas gift guide advent calendar!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid, Luka Sabbat, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Bella Hadid, David Beckham and More Turn Up the Heat in Miami at the Dior Men's Fashion Show

E-Comm, Adrienne Bailon, Home Goods

Recreate Adrienne Bailon's Winter Wonderland With 13 Home Items

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, Fashion Police Widget

Kim Kardashian's Throwback T-Shirt Hack Shows Off Her Greatest Ass-ets

Karlie Kloss, Jimmy Fallon

Watch Karlie Kloss Hilariously Critique Jimmy Fallon’s Worst Looks Ever

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Gotham Awards

Gotham Awards 2019: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

Rihanna, The Fashion Awards 2019

Rihanna, Tom Cruise and More Stars Show Up and Show Out at the British Fashion Awards

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

Jennifer Lopez's Dazzling Silver Pantsuit Is the Perfect Fashion Inspo for the Holidays

TAGS/ Daily Deals , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.