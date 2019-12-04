50 Fascinating Facts About Jay-Z: From Marcy to Madison Square

Across his five decades on this earth, Jay-Z has adopted many descriptors. And, no, we're not just talking about his given name, Shawn Carter.

Rapper, the one that started it all, with the release of his debut, Reasonable Doubt, an album that required him to create his own label, Roc-A-Fella Records to get it on the shelves. Charting on the Billboard 200 (it would later be named as one of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time"), the 1996 disc would go multi-platinum, a milestone that's pretty much standard for the 12 solo studio albums he's produced since.

There's also Grammy winner (22 times over), president of Def Jam Recordings, founder of Roc Nation and billionaire, thanks to his stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne, Tidal and Uber, his real estate and, of course, the publishing rights to his 13 number one albums.

Not to mention father to 7-year-old Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir—and, of course, Mr. Beyoncé Knowles, the power couple's marriage currently wrapping up its twelfth year. And he came thisclose to becoming Sir Jay Z when Paul McCartney knighted him Sir Hova of Brooklyn (an honor Queen Elizabeth II can officially only bestow on British citizens.)