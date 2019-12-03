Housewives History: Kelly Dodd and The Quiet Woman's Flying Plate

If we're being honest, The Real Housewives of Orange County would be a very different (and probably a tad boring) show without Kelly Dodd.

Kelly joined the show in season 11, and now in season 14, she's clashed with just about every cast member who has held up an orange alongside her. Before making good with Shannon Beador—the two started season 14 on a good footing, it's since gotten nasty—Kelly and Shannon had a rocky start. In season 11, they famously fought at Shannon's 1970s-themed party, and in season 12 they battled it out at The Quiet Lady. The season 12 fight at The Quiet Lady fight ended with Shannon tossing a plate across the table at Kelly.

"Keep eating," Kelly said, hitting Shannon on the weight-gain nerve.

"This isn't my plate, you f—king bitch," Shannon said as she tossed it.