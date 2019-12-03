Justin Hartley's Ex Chrishell Cites Different Separation Date Amid Divorce

Justin Hartley's divorce case just took an unexpected turn.

The This Is Us star surprised his fans in late November when he filed documents to end his marriage to Chrishell Stause. The acting duo, who first confirmed their romance in early 2014, tied the knot at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu in Oct. 2017. Just over two years later, on Nov. 22, Hartley filed for divorce in Los Angeles. E! News obtained the court documents, in which the actors cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

According to the docs, Hartley also lists the couple's date of separation as July 8, 2019. However, Hartley and Stause have made several appearances together since that date. And, in an interesting twist, Stause has cited a different date for the duo's separation. In Stause's divorce filing, obtained by E! News, she lists Nov. 22, 2019 as their date of separation, about five months after Hartley's listed date.