The Flash Sneak Peek: Iris Tries Desperately To Reach Barry Allen

If anybody can get to Barry Allen, it's gotta be Iris West right?

In a new clip from tonight's episode of The Flash, exclusive to E! News, Iris is summoned by Ramsey, who's currently taking over Barry's body and giving him terrifying teeth. He gives her a little bit of explanation for what he's up to (offering his life blood to various souls to turn them into extensions of his body, very normal), and offers her "a chance" to join in on the fun.

But Iris is not into it, even as Ramsey tries to tell her Barry chose this path for himself, and she appeals to the Barry she knows is still in there somewhere.