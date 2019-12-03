True Thompson's Pink Christmas Tree Is Guaranteed To Get You In the Holiday Spirit

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 11:55 AM
Could she be any cuter?!
The queen of Christmas has arrived, and she's only one-years-old! The Kardashian family likes to do their holidays up in style, and when it comes to their kids, they make no exceptions. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off the adorable way little True Thompson is getting in the holiday spirit.
"Merry Christmas everyone!!" Khloe captioned a pic of her daughter beside a pretty pink Christmas tree. "We started decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It's safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!"
The mom-of-one isn't shy about posting sweet moments with her little girl. She recently shared a sweet moment kissing her baby girl between a sliding door on Thanksgiving. "Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" she captioned the adorable moment. "I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!"
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the Kardashians take their Christmas traditions very seriously. This super cute pic might be the extent of what we get from the family for the holidays, considering Kim Kardashian recently revealed to E! News that this year's card will be way more low-key.
"I think this Christmas card will be just my family, like me Kanye and the kids because it's a lot to wrangle everybody," Kim told E! News. As long as we keep getting this adorable Kardashian baby content, we're happy no matter the outcome!
We can't wait to see more baby True holiday pics!
