All Your Favorite DC Superheroes (Past and Present!) Unite for Crisis on Infinite Earths Trailer

It's officially crossover time!

Crisis on Infinite Earths starts Sunday, Dec. 8 and The CW just released the final trailer for the epic event. And we're not kidding when we call it "epic event." In the trailer below, viewers get the lowdown on the whole Multiverse thing (how and why there are various superheroes—and versions of superheroes—operating at the same time), and what brings them together.

"Now, there is a malevolent force at work, one driven by a singular goal: The destruction of all there is," the voiceover says as Supergirl (Melissa Beniost) sees her home planet of Argo destroyed. Lyla Michaels/Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) breaks it down even more: "There's a wave of anti-matter sweeping across this universe, destroying everything in its path."

So, she and The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) brought them all together to make their (final?) stand.